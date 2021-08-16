Sara Ali Khan poses with youngest brother Jeh, Kareena Kapoor as she wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared an unseen picture with her half brother Jehangir Ali Khan and her stepmother, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday. Shared on Instagram, the post also featured their father Saif Ali Khan as she wished him on his 51st birthday.

In the first picture, baby Jeh, as he is fondly called, is perched on his mother Kareena Kapoor's arms and looking at Sara Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan stood next to Sara, while Kareena posed by his side. The picture showed them posing inside their home.

Kareena wore a tie-dye kaftan, Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama and Sara sported a white shirt paired with blue denims, white sneakers and a navy blue sling bag. A cake and pink balloons also featured in the post.

Sharing the post, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems Love you."

Earlier in the day, Kareena, too, had wished Saif as the family travelled to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday. Sharing pictures, she had written, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Sara is the daughter of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. They also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor married Kareena in 2012. The couple has two children--Taimur and Jeh.

Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath. She has, so far, featured in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Coolie No. 1.

Saif will be seen next in Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Kareena's next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha.