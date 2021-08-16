Lisa Haydon says 'three kids in four years has been truly humbling', shares pics with daughter Lara

Actor Lisa Haydon, who recently welcomed her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, spoke about feeling 'pretty extra after having a baby' while sharing new pictures of her daughter Lara. Taking to Instagram, she also said that having three kids in four years 'has been truly humbling'.

In the pictures, Lisa Haydon posed with Lara in her arms. She wore a high slit, full-sleeve long black dress and tied her hair up in a bun. The pictures were taken outdoors at Hong Kong's Lantau Island.

Sharing the pictures, Lisa captioned it, "So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time."

"No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!" she concluded.

Reacting to her post, actor Dia Mirza wrote, "the burp" followed by laughing and red heart emojis, Amy Jackson said, "just beautiful so so so beautiful", and Evelyn Sharma commented, "sending you lots of love". \Fans also congratulated Lisa and showered her with love. Several of them dropped comments such as "you are amazing", "so beautiful", and "queen", "love & that grace", and "gorgeous mama..." One fan also felt that only a mother could truly relate to her post. "so well said! Only mothers can understand that",

In another post, Lisa dropped a series of pictures seemingly breastfeeding Lara wearing an off white dress. She captioned the post, "Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table."

Lisa and Dino are parents to two sons--Zack and Leo. Lisa has starred in several films like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3 and Aisha. She also featured in many hit songs such as Manali Trance and Alcoholic from The Shaukeens.