Inside Sanjay Dutt’s fam-jam with wife Maanayata, twins Shahraan and Iqra. See photos

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt shared a glimpse of their family time on Instagram. The couple recently celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary.
Maanayata Dutt shares glimpse of family dinner with husband Sanjay Dutt and kids.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt often share glimpses of their family moments on Instagram. On Thursday, Maanayata shared a short video of her family outing on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt and the couple's kids - Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt are seen chilling at an eatery. Maanayata added a sticker saying “#FamJam" to her post. 

Sanjay Dutt enjoys family time.

Earlier, on their wedding anniversary, Maanayata had shared a video with a heartfelt note. In the video, Sanjay Dutt was seen giving his a foot massage. In the caption, Maanayata showered love on Sanjay and wrote, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay. #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and in 2010, they became parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. In 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer, when Maanayata was his pillar of strength as he underwent treatment.

Last week, Sanjay also shared the release date of his next film Shamshera. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead. The title poster of the film has a tagline that described Ranbir as, “Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad (dacoit by deed … free by religion).” The period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22 this year. Besides Ranbir and Sanjay, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor.

Sanjay was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Apart from Shamshera, he is also awaiting the release of action drama K.G.F Chapter 2. Sanjay also has Prithviraj in the line up, that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

