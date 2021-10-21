Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt celebrate 11th birthday of kids Shahran and Iqra. See pics
Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt celebrate 11th birthday of kids Shahran and Iqra. See pics

Actor Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt celebrated their kids, Shahrana nd Iqra's 11th birthday. Maanayata shared a glimpse of the birthday eve on social media and told her kids, “Spread your wings and spread happiness”
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt celebrating their twins Shahran and Iqra's 11th birthday(Instagram)
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt celebrating their twins Shahran and Iqra's 11th birthday(Instagram)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt celebrated 11th birthday of their twins, Shahran and Iqra. Maanayata even gave a glimpse of their midnight celebrations on social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Maanayata shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread your wings and spread happiness...Love... laugh and live.... happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra I love you #11thbirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod" Sanjay Dutt posted a photo collage of Shahran and Iqra and wrote, “Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go!”

 

Singer Sophie Choudry also commented on the post and said, “How so big MashAllah .. tons of love and duas for both of them." Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday to the gorgeous duo.”

Maanayata also shared a story on Instagram in which the happy family of four was seen smiling while cutting the birthday cake.

Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt celebrating their children, Iqra and Shahraan's birthday(Instagram)
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt celebrating their children, Iqra and Shahraan's birthday(Instagram)

Last year, Shahran and Iqra celebrated their 10th birthday with Maanayata at their maternal grandparents' house in Dubai. Maanayata shared a lot of photos on social media with her kids and said, “Happy birthday my babies.. celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience and peace. And the serenity to make the right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!”

Maanyata shared picture from her twins 10th birthday bash in Dubai(Instagram)
Maanyata shared picture from her twins 10th birthday bash in Dubai(Instagram)

On the work front, Sanjay will be seen playing a negative role in KGF Chapter 2 which will hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Besides this, he will also be seen in YRF’s Shameshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

