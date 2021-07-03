Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares unseen picture with him, but can you spot him?

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, has obliged to requests of sharing a picture with her husband. However, there is a twist in the story. Taking to Instagram, Maanayata shared a post in which she is seen wearing a light orange-coloured short dress with heels as she sports sunglasses and carries a multi-coloured bag. Maanayata is seen posing in front of a glass-paned store.

Maanayata Dutt was clicked by her daughter Iqra Dutt. However, Sanjay Dutt wasn't posing with her but standing a few steps away and his image can be seen in the far left corner of the picture reflected on the glass pane.

Maanayata captioned the post, "For all those who were asking for a latest picture of me and @duttsanjay together…#missionimpossible #accomplished #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod @duttiqra."

Reacting to the post, fans poured love and also spoke about Sanjay in the comments section. A fan said, "Baba too mirror may hai (He's seen in the mirror)." Another wrote, "@maanayata you can see Sanjus @duttsanjay standing reflection on the mirror." A third commented, "Nice and i think in miroor sanju baba."

Fans also praised Maanayata Dutt. A fan wrote, "Beautiful as always dear." Another said, "Very gorgeous." A third commented, "Ohhhhhh my God so loved." "Looks Awesome Dutt Bhabhi Jiii ," commented another.

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and on October 21, 2010, he became a father to twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra.

Sanjay, son of late actor Sunil Dutt, penned a note on his 92nd birth anniversary with a childhood picture featuring him with his father. The Munnabhai MBBS actor took to Twitter to post a candid monochrome picture in which Sunil is holding his hands while both are seen smiling. "Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!" Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. He is awaiting the release of action-drama K.G.F Chapter 2, and action-adventure Shamshera in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.