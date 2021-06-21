Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala says she's been judged since her birth: 'It comes with the family name'

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, has said that she has been judged since the day she was born. A practising psychotherapist in the United States, Trishala hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram and was asked how she deals with judgemental people.

While sharing her take, Trishala Dutt said that she has been judged since childbirth owing to her family name. Trishala's father, actor Sanjay Dutt has had his share of controversies surrounding drugs, alcohol and a terror case.

An Instagram user asked Trishala how she deals with 'so many people' judging her. Her response: "I've had people judging me since the day I took my first breath lol it comes with the family name, unfortunately." Trishala then shared a different perspective on people who pass judgements.

"When dealing with highly judgemental people, don't take it personally. When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with. They start judging the world around them," she said.

Trishala Dutt's post on Instagram.

"Haven't you noticed? It's when we are unhappy with ourselves and our lives that we begin to judge, blame, and criticize those around us. Nobody does this when they are happy. Treat everyone with respect, love, and compassion, including those (who) judge and criticize you harshly, not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do. Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter," she added.

Trishala has frequently spoken about mental health issues and relationships on her Instagram account. She hosts her AMA sessions often and talks about numerous issues. During the process, she shares a few personal life lessons as well.

Earlier this year, Trishala shared that she was in a toxic relationship. "This guy I was ‘dating’ a few years ago & I put the word ‘Dating’ in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a sh*t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would ‘give him a week’ to ‘think about it,’" she said, adding, "He treated me like trash." She said she remained in the relationship, hoping it would improve but only kept getting worse.