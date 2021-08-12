Inside Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash with pink balloons, club soda, and group pictures. See here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan rang in her birthday with her best friends on Wednesday night. See pictures from the party here.
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021
Pictures from actor Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash on Wednesday night have been shared online by her friends. The pictures and videos showed the gang having a blast together, as Sara turned 26.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and two half-brothers, Taimur and Jehangir, the sons of Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The pictures posted by Sara's friends showed a balloon arrangement in her initials, a group photo being taken, and drinks counter with a couple of club sodas on one side. You can check out the pictures here.

Last week, Sara posted on Instagram in her 'namaste darshako' video series, in which she takes on the persona of a Hindi TV presenter and shares her observations with fans. The latest video compiled clips from her trips to New Delhi, Bihar, and Vaishno Devi, where a man told her she wouldn't be allowed to enter the holy shrine if she'd sinned. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)."

Sara made her debut in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She followed it up with three poorly reviewed films directed by big-name filmmakers -- Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

Up next, she'll be seen in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

