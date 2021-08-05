Man at Vaishno Devi tells Sara Ali Khan she can't enter if she has committed 'paap', watch her reaction

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share another video compilation of all the places she has travelled to. From Goa to Jaipur, Sara showed her followers the variety of experiences she has had.

The video begins with Sara at India Gate, which she dubs 'Bhartiya Darwaza'. In Bihar, she posed for the camera with a large bundle of grass on her head. She showed her followers snow-capped mountains in Sangla and also shared a video from Jaipur.





In Vaishno Devi, a man, who appeared to be caring for her horse, tells her that she will not be able to enter the shrine if she has committed sins. "Toh agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paugi. Main andar jaa hi nahi paugi (So if I have committed sins then I will not be able to enter the shrine)," Sara asks him. The next clips shows her off the horse's back, stomping through the streets as her friends film her. She is seen smiling while trying to run away.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)." Earlier this week, Sara had shared another video, showing her fans how she hurt her nose. "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine (Sorry mom, dad and Iggy. I cut my nose)," she wrote with the video. Sara did not reveal how she got hurt but during an interaction with media on Thursday, she said "bahut zor se lagi (I got hurt bad)."

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath and has starred in films such as Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Her next release will be Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.