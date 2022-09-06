Inside Shahid Kapoor' son Zain's 4th birthday party with Mira and Misha. Watch video

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor celebrated his fourth birthday on Monday. Now, an inside video from his birthday celebration has surfaced on the internet. Going by the video, the little one marked his special day by cutting a car-themed cake with his parents and sister Misha. Also read: Mira Rajput wishes Zain on 4th birthday with old pic from Switzerland

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Mira Rajput in a floral outfit is seen helping Zain and Misha cut a rotating birthday cake. Shahid, in a neon t-shirt, is also seen with them. The video also captures guests cheering for the family during the cake-cutting ceremony and singing happy birthday song. In the end, Mira plants a sweet kiss on Zain’s cheek.

Meanwhile, a picture of Shahid posing with a friend at Zain’s birthday party is also doing rounds on the internet. The decor of the party was inspired by Zain's love for cars, including a race-track-themed backdrop and lots of black balloons. Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. The couple has two children--Misha and Zain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Mira kickstarted Zain’s birthday with an unseen picture clicked during their recent trip to Europe. In the picture, Zain posed for the camera with a big smile while standing in snow. In the background, a part of Switzerland's national flag and the Alps were seen. He wore a white shirt, grey sweater, navy blue jacket, denim and shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Mira penned a note, "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you (red heart emoji).'' Responding to the post, Shahid’s mom, actor Neliima Azeem said in the comments, "My darling tiny tot zi thank you for bringing so much sweetness in our lives. You are the cutest. Love you more every minute." She also wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day, my naughtyyyy."

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. Apart from this, he will also be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's most awaited series Farzi. It also has Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON