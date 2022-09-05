Mira Rajput wishes Zain on 4th birthday with old pic from Switzerland, Neliima Azeem showers love on 'darling tiny tot'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor clocked his fourth birthday on Monday. Taking to her Instagram, Mira Rajput posted a photo of Zain clicked during their recent Europe trip. In June this year, the couple travelled to Europe for several weeks of vacation. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain take a ride on their suitcases at airport)

In the photo, Zain Kapoor stood amidst snow, seemingly in Switzerland, as he smiled and posed for the camera. A part of Switzerland's national flag and the mountains were seen in the background. For the outing, Zain wore a white shirt, grey sweater, navy blue jacket, denims and shoes.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you (red heart emoji).''

Reacting to the post, Mira's mother-in-law and actor Neliima Azeem commented, "My darling tiny tot zi thank you for bringing so much sweetness in our lives. You are the cutest. Love you more every minute." She also wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day, my naughtyyyy." Shahid is the son of actor-couple Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem.

Anaita Shroff Adajania said, "Happy 4th!" Sophie Choudry wrote, "Such a cutie, Happy bday!!" Fans also showered love on Zain. A person said, "Soo soo cute and adorable happy birthday gorgeous boy." Another fan commented, "September baby, HBD Lil Zain, stay blessed n keep smiling like this always." A comment read, "Mmmmuuuaaahhh lots of love light blessings."

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children--Misha and Zain. Recently, the family travelled to Switzerland, UK and Italy for a holiday. Both Mira and Shahid shared several posts on Instagram giving their fans glimpses of their vacation.

Fans saw Shahid last in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He will be soon making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi along with actor Vijay Sethupathi.

