Inside Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's Maha Shivratri at home: Inaaya takes part in pooja, serves lunch. Watch

Actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Monday evening shared pictures as they celebrated Maha Shivratri at home with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared pictures and a video in which Inaaya was seen taking part in a pooja. Kunal's family members were also part of the celebrations. In a picture, Inaaya was also seen serving lunch to her father. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan come together for a photo shoot. Watch hilarious BTS video)

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo in which Kunal sat on the ground in their house. Several dishes including rajma, rice, palak paneer and curry was served in front of him. Inaaya was seen holding a ladle and serving Kunal rajma as he looked on. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Lunch is served. #herathmubarak." Kunal was dresed in a grey kurta and jeans. Inaaya wore a pink T-shirt and navy blue pants.

Soha also shared a candid picture of Inaaya as she was dressed in a white lehenga. She looked outside the window with her face away from the camera. The actor also posted several pictures as she wore green ethnic wear and earrings. Sharing a photo of Inaaya pouring milk in a pitcher during the pooja, Soha added heart stickers. She also posted a photo of herself posing with Kunal.

Soha shared pictures on Instagram.

Soha posted several photos.

The couple also shared a video during the pooja as Kunal blew a conch. As the other family members were gathered around, Soha was seen smiling at Kunal. The caption of the clip read, "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love." Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Last month, Soha and Kunal celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. They got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

On January 25, Soha on Instagram shared a wedding anniversary note for Kunal alongside a series of their pictures. "Happy 7 years my love. There's no itch that you can't scratch, that's why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu," Soha wrote. Kunal also re-shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Happy 7 my Jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary."

