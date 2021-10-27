Inside Sussanne Khan's birthday bash: Trip to Goa with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, two cakes and more

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni in Goa. Their friends Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, among others, were present at the bash as well. Anushka took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of Sussanne's birthday party.

According to the geo-tag used in Anushka's posts, the party took place at a resort in North Goa. A video from the bash featured Sussanne, wearing a leather skirt and brown crop top, standing in front of two birthday cakes. While one was lit, the other one was yet to be cut.

Arslan on one side of Sussanne as the group began singing happy birthday to her. At the start of the video, Sussanne tugged at Arslan to stand beside her during the cake cutting. But he seemed reluctant. Sussanne then gave in and basked in the attention and love she was receiving.

She even hid her blushing face with her hands before she folded them and bowed down to the crowd singing for her in gratitude. Akansha and Aditya also shared pictures with Sussanne from the party. The couple posed with Sussanne by a pool.

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday in Goa.

Anushka Ranjan shares a pic with Sussanne.

On Tuesday, Arslan shared a post on Instagram wishing Sussanne on her birthday. Sharing a selfie with her, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

In the comments section, she replied, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’.” Although Sussanne and Arslan are yet to address rumoured of their dating, the duo is often spotted partying with their friends and Sussanne even extended her support during the release of Arslan's show this summer, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. Although the couple has now split, they share a cordial relationship and are also co-parenting their sons, Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.