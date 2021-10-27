Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Sussanne Khan's birthday bash: Trip to Goa with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, two cakes and more
bollywood

Inside Sussanne Khan's birthday bash: Trip to Goa with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, two cakes and more

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, friends Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan and others. 
Sussanne Khan with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:46 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni in Goa. Their friends Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, among others, were present at the bash as well. Anushka took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of Sussanne's birthday party. 

According to the geo-tag used in Anushka's posts, the party took place at a resort in North Goa. A video from the bash featured Sussanne, wearing a leather skirt and brown crop top, standing in front of two birthday cakes. While one was lit, the other one was yet to be cut. 

Arslan on one side of Sussanne as the group began singing happy birthday to her. At the start of the video, Sussanne tugged at Arslan to stand beside her during the cake cutting. But he seemed reluctant. Sussanne then gave in and basked in the attention and love she was receiving. 

She even hid her blushing face with her hands before she folded them and bowed down to the crowd singing for her in gratitude. Akansha and Aditya also shared pictures with Sussanne from the party. The couple posed with Sussanne by a pool. 

RELATED STORIES
Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday in Goa. 
Anushka Ranjan shares a pic with Sussanne. 

On Tuesday, Arslan shared a post on Instagram wishing Sussanne on her birthday. Sharing a selfie with her, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” 

In the comments section, she replied, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’.” Although Sussanne and Arslan are yet to address rumoured of their dating, the duo is often spotted partying with their friends and Sussanne even extended her support during the release of Arslan's show this summer, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. 

Also read: Sussanne Khan shares unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan in her birthday post of Kunal Kapoor

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. Although the couple has now split, they share a cordial relationship and are also co-parenting their sons, Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.  

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan aditya seal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka says ‘wah' as Vishal Bhardwaj buys seller's entire bunch of mogra

5

Aamir Khan debuts his new look after wrapping up Laal Singh Chaddha, see pics

Amitabh says a bat ‘re-emerged’ in Jalsa, family is ‘petrified’

Katrina-Vicky visit their manager together, amid rumours of December wedding
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP