Sussanne Khan shares unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan in her birthday post of Kunal Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan made a feature in ex-wife Sussanne Khan's birthday post for their friend, actor Kunal Kapoor. The throwback photo also showed Sonali Bendre, as they all hung out together.

In the photo, Sussanne is seen dressed in a blue slip dress, with one hand on Hrithik's shoulder. He is seen in a white shirt, a beanie and a pair of large glasses. He also has a muffler around his neck. Sonali is seen in a denim shirt and skirt and Kunal wore a white shirt with round, red sunglasses.

Sharing the post, Sussanne wrote, “Happy happiest birthday my dear Kuns… wish you and nains The very best of Life’s blessings, Love and the greatest achievements. #friendsthroughtheyears.” Kunal replied on the post, writing, “Thank you sweetheart. Lots of love always.”

Earlier on Monday, Hrithik, too, had posted a birthday wish for Kunal. Sharing a picture of them, he wrote, "Happy budday mere dost! Muskurate raho, jhilmilate raho aur yeh shorts please phenk do (Happy birthday, my friend! May you always be smiling and dazzling. And please throw these shorts away).”

Kunal turned 44 on Monday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal said, “I don’t hate it like some people do, and I don’t feel like doing cartwheels like others do. It’s nice to be wished and all that stuff, but suddenly you are expected to feel incredibly happy and celebratory. There is pressure to have a good time and do something special."

Also read: The Empire review: Horrendous Hotstar show rips off Game of Thrones, apes Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Kunal was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's The Empire, in which he played Emperor Babar. The show also starred Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea. Despite its large scale, the show wasn't well-received by critics. The Hindustan Times review called it an ‘oddly-directed project’ and a ‘bloated, bulbous mess’.

Hrithik, meanwhile, will be seen with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. This will be their first project together and his second with director Siddharth Anand, after War.