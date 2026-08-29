Inside the Ali Khan-Kemmu Raksha Bandhan celebrations: Sara, Inaaya tie rakhis to brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Celebrities, they are just like us… sometimes. The Ali Khan-Kemmu families have shared photo dumps from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Friday, on social media. The photos show the entire family coming together once again for the festival that celebrates the bonds between siblings.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their brothers and cousin.

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Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her rakhi celebrations with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and half-brothers Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. All four of them are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara's post read, “Happiest Rakhi.” The first photo in her carousel showed Sara at their home mandir with Ibrahim, who gave a peck on the cheek. More photos show her with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her brothers. Step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunts Saba and Soha Ali Khan also joined them for photos.

A picture showed Sara and Inaaya tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan in Indian culture? Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, where sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists, praying for their safety and well-being in return for the promise of protection. How did celebrities celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year? Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan shared joyful moments from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media, showcasing family gatherings, the tying of rakhis, and interactions with loved ones. Why did Kriti Sanon face backlash during Raksha Bandhan? Kriti Sanon received criticism for her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, which some perceived as inappropriate for the traditional occasion, leading to a broader debate on women’s clothing choices and cultural respect.

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Photos from Soha Ali Khan's album

{{^usCountry}} Soha also shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, with her brother Saif Ali Khan. “To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan,” she wrote. The photos also showed Inaaya tying rakhis to their home staff and even their dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soha also shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, with her brother Saif Ali Khan. “To those who make us feel loved, safe and cared for - happy #rakshabandhan,” she wrote. The photos also showed Inaaya tying rakhis to their home staff and even their dog. {{/usCountry}}

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Comments on the family's post were sweet. Soha's elder sister Saba, who was also part of the celebrations, wrote in a comment, “Love you sis 😘 And Bhai too! ❤️ To all those who made it special... Happy Rakhi!” A person commented, “Oh to have a brother like Saif and Ibrahim …. Blessings.” Another wrote, “Happiest Rakhi to the cutest siblings.”

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Saif Ali Khan was first married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he had kids Sara and Ibrahim. He split with her and later married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he had sons Taimur and Jehangir. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and has daughter Inaaya with him. Saba is unmarried. All three of them are the children of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. It is a thriller film, slated for release next week. Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. Kunal will be seen with Priety Zinta in Vibe.

About Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds special significance across India as sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. Brothers, in turn, traditionally promise to protect and support their sisters.