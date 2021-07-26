Inside Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's lunch with Tahira Kashyap and Karan Kapadia, see pics

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar doubled up as the perfect hosts for Tahira Kashyap, Karan Kapadia and producer Tanujj Garg on Sunday. The couple hosted their friends and Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia for lunch.

In one of the pictures shared by Tanujj on his Instagram Stories, Twinkle Khanna was seen posing by the dining table with a spread of mouthwatering dishes placed on it. In another, Twinkle and Tanujj were seen posing with Tahira Kashyap, director and wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, and actor Karan Kapadia. Tanujj also shared a picture with Akshay, taken presumingly outside the actor's house.

The pictures also gave a glimpse of Akshay and Twinkle's Mumbai home. Sharing the pictures, Tanujj said, "An #amazing #sunday with my dear @tahirakashyap and @karankapadiaofficial. Gracias @twinklerkhanna and @akshaykumar for the #love." He captioned the picture with Akshay as, "Some relationships in #life fill your heart with positivity, #love and optimism. And especially if they're as old as 21 years. La familia, now and always."



This isn't the first time that Tahira was seen spending time with Akshay and Twinkle. Last year, before the pandemic induced a lockdown in the country, Tahira and Ayushmann joined Tanujj and other friends of the couple for an at-home games night. Sharing a picture at the time, Twinkle had said, "The only way to get through monotonous Monday is to look back at the weekend. Here is our Games Night where the winners are all bunched up right at the front and the losers are relegated to taking a backseat in more ways than one :) #waitingtoexhalenextweekend (sic)."

Tahira's visit to Twinkle and Akshay's home came days after her short film in Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq released. Tahira had directed a short titled Quaranteen Crush. The short film starred Mihir Ahuja and Kajol Chugh.

Akshay, meanwhile, has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor has a bunch of releases in the pipeline. These include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey. He is also working on Prithviraj and Ram Sethu.