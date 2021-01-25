More pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's three-day wedding festivities have arrived online. After the actor shared pictures from his haldi ceremony earlier today, new pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony have been posted online.

Varun and Natasha, who met in school, tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. Close friends and family were in attendance. He took to Instagram to share pictures from the mehendi ceremony, but didn't caption his post.

More mehendi pictures have been shared online by Deeya Chopra, who wrote in her caption, "They say marriages are made in heaven... but this one was made in high school. Congrats @natashadalal88 @varundvn thankyou for a fab weekend."

Earlier in the day, Varun had shared pictures from the haldi ceremony. “HALDI done right," he captioned his post, which also included pictures of his buddies. Actor Zoa Morani later shared pictures from the sangeet ceremony.

Varun, who has been in a relationship with Natasha for several years, shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday night. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Also read: Varun Dhawan's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins, says artist Namrata Soni

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, congratulated him and Natasha on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Varun as an actor, wrote in a post that he was 'filled with a multitude of emotions and memories'. He wrote, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life."

Follow @htshowbiz for more