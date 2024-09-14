Mumbai, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be honoured by the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto for her extraordinary contribution to cinema, the organisers announced Saturday. International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) to celebrate 50 years of Shabana Azmi

The 13th edition of the festival, which will run from October 10 to 20, promises an unforgettable experience with a stellar lineup of premieres and special events featuring some of the biggest names from the film industry, including filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Deepa Mehta, actor-turned-director Boman Irani, and Anup Singh of “Qissa” and “The Song of the Scorpions” fame.

Regarded as one of the finest performers in Indian cinema, Azmi made her debut with Satyajit Ray’s 1974 classic “Ankur” and featured in films such as “Arth”, “Masoom”, “Mandi”, “Fire”, “Godmother”, “Paar”, “Neerja”, and most recently “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

IFFSA will spotlight Azmi’s remarkable 50-year career with a tribute program that includes a special screening of Shyam Benegal’s classic “Mandi”.

Additionally, the festival will host an exclusive masterclass and a musical celebration, “Shab-e-Sur”, paying homage to Azmi’s illustrious cinematic journey, along with a special dinner in her honour by Turkish Airlines, the press release said.

Sunny Gill, Festival Director of IFFSA Toronto, said the aim is to pay tribute to the icons who have shaped the cinematic world with their work.

“This year’s celebration will be a vibrant tribute to the rich legacy of South Asian cinema, marked by unforgettable moments, insightful dialogues, and a profound homage to the icons who have shaped our cinematic world. We invite everyone to join us for an inspiring and transformative experience,” Gill said in a statement.

Actor-turned-director Boman Irani’s directorial debut film, “The Mehta Boys”, co-written by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr of “Birdman” and “The Revenant” fame, will be the opening film of the festival.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will take center stage with a special theatrical screening of his latest film “Amar Singh Chamkila”, followed by an insightful masterclass and a special “Chamkila Night” — a musical celebration honouring the late legendary artist who inspired the film.

Other highly anticipated films premiering at IFFSA Toronto 2024, include Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner “All We Imagine as Light”, and Madhumita’s “Kaalidhar Laapata”, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

The lineup also includes Srijit Mukherji’s “Padatik”, Leesa Gazi’s “A House Named Shahana”, and Kaushal Oza’s “Little Thomas”.

Canadian cinema will be highlighted with Durga Chew-Bose’s “Bonjour Tristesse” and Shadab Khan’s “I Am No Queen”.

Besides, the festival will showcase powerful documentary features, including Gurvinder Singh’s “Trolley Times” and “Defiance: Fighting the Far Right”, a stirring film supported by Riz Ahmed.

Kishor P Belekar’s “Gandhi Talks”, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, will be the festival’s closing film, according to the press release.

The festival’s star-studded opening gala on October 11 will honour both international and Canadian talent.

Beyond film screenings, IFFSA Toronto 2024 will offer a range of masterclasses and workshops, including one on acting, ‘The Open Gesture’, with festival ambassador and renowned filmmaker Anup Singh, and the launch of the IFFSA Talent Fund 2024/25, providing exciting opportunities for emerging filmmakers.

