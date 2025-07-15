Internet blown away by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora's 'natural talent' in audition video: 'Nepotism done right'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to Instagram to share a short video featuring a performance. What made this post special was that the actor in the video was not Nawaz himself, but his 15-year-old daughter Shora. The video, which shows Shora perform a short scene with another actor, has the internet buzzing for all the right reasons. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter, Shora, aspires to be an actor.

Shora impresses with her acting

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Monday night to share Shora's scene with his followers. The doting father wrote in the caption, "Can I come in…. Scene one," and added several hashtags. The scene shows the young Shora enacting a scene with another performer in English. The scene has been shot over the shoulder of the other performer, with the focus on Shora.

The internet is seemingly impressed by the 15-year-old's talent and performance in the small scene, with many praising her dialogue delivery and composure. "I can see the next Radhika Apte in her," wrote one fan with words of high praise. Another added, "She will gonna dominate Bollywood." Many said they weren't surprised at Shora's talent, given her lineage. "Chip off the old block! She’s following your footsteps. Proud father moment," wrote one. Another said, “Now this is nepotism done right.”

Director Ron Kahlon, who reportedly coached Shora in a workshop recently, also commented, "God bless her @nawazuddin._siddiqui. It was my pleasure working with her. Never seen such raw talent!!"

About Shora's acting dreams

Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had revealed Shora's acting aspirations. “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting’,” he had told Film Companion.

The actor himself was most recently seen in the Zee5 film Costao, which released in May. Nawaz now has four films lined up - Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.