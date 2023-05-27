Internet confused by Anushka Sharma's pink look at Cannes party, compares it to lampshade. See pics

The 76th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 16, saw another Indian celebrity in attendance. Actor Anushka Sharma made her red carpet debut at the prestigious festival on Friday in an embellished silver-white gown. For her first-ever appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Anushka Sharma wore an off-shoulder Richard Quinn gown. Now, photos of the actor attending a party at Cannes 2023 have surfaced online, and are attracting funny reactions. Also read: Anushka Sharma makes her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, looks breathtaking in off-shoulder gown

Anushka Sharma poses as she arrive at a party during Cannes 2023.

On Saturday, the fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared new pictures of Anushka from Cannes. The actor attended a party in a pink top with sparkly black bottoms paired with black heels. The pink satin top was off-shoulder and had a train-like cape at the back. Anushka had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup.

Anushka Sharma wore a pink top with black pants for the Cannes bash.

Anushka reminds internet of lampshade

Sharing a photo of Anushka's pink and black party look, Diet Sabya conducted a poll and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Okay, I understand the concept and idea but did the execution land?" At the time of writing this copy, 80 percent of the respondents had chosen ‘What is this ya’, while 20 percent had said, ‘Love it. Fashion!’

Diet Sabya also shared a close-up picture of Anushka and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Lampshadecore but glam is (pinched fingers emoji)." Anushka's party photos were also shared by a fan page on Instagram. Reacting to it one wrote, "Sweet but confusing look." Another said, "That top looks like a baby's dress!"

Anushka's first time at Cannes

Anushka is a brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and is representing the brand at the film festival. Last year, she shot for the brand's adverts in Paris and had shared glimpses from her time there on social media.

Anushka is at Cannes to honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet. French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, had announced Anushka's attendance at Cannes earlier this month. The ambassador posted a picture from their meeting and revealed that the actor will be attending Cannes Film Festival 2023. Emmanuel Lenin tweeted a photo, and wrote, “A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival.”

