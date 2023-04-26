Internet reacts as mimicry artist recreates Shehnaaz Gill's accent in hilarious video: 'Itna accurate nahin hona tha'

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also hosts a celebrity chat show. She has interviewed celebs such as Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on her show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Now, a social media personality and mimicry artist has shared a video of herself, where she copies Shehnaaz Gill's ‘cute’ accent. While some on social media love her mimicry, loyal Shehnaaz Gill fans think she was mocking the actor. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she cried after not being invited to her film premiere

Dharna Durga posted a video on Instagram, in which she recreates Shehnaaz Gill's accent.

On Tuesday, Dharna Durga posted a video on Instagram Reels and wrote in her caption, ''Cutest show host EVER!" From her mimicry to her facial expressions and body language and hand gestures, a section of Instagram users loved Dharna's video in which she spoke in mixed Punjabi and Hindi. At one point in the clip, she says, “Mere ko na dimag khane mein bada maza aata hai (I enjoy eating people's head).”

Commenting on her ‘spot-on’ impersonation of Shehnaaz in the video, actor and social media personality Dolly Singh wrote, "INSANEEEEE." A person commented, "Too good yaar (friend)." One more said, "Everytime I see a reel from @dharnaaaaa I have to go to her page and rewatch some old ones because one reel from her is just not enough." A comment also read, "Itna accurate nahin hona tha Dharnaaaaaaa (too accurate)." One person also wrote, "Nice try, but Shehnaaz jab bolti hai funny lagta hai... maybe she does it naturally isliye (It is a good attempt, but when Shehnaaz speaks, it is actually funny)."

Some were not so impressed. A comment read, "It was a good try, but not like Shehnaaz. You are not able to catch her accent and tone." One person wrote, "I don't understand why people are thinking this is like Shehnaaz in any way. Except for using her words, nothing matches." A fan also wrote, "Kisi ke accent ka mazak banana, usko padna nahi aata hai ye bolna it's not funny (It's not funny to mock a person, say they don't know how to read)." One fan wrote, "I don't like this video it's felt like trolling."

Shehnaaz, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in theatres on April 21. Along with Salman Khan, the action film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal, among others.

