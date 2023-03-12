Internet reacts to Kareena Kapoor's old 'I'm no feminist, I'm a woman' statement: Most ignorant and insane...

An old video of Kareena Kapoor answering a question about whether she considers herself a feminist during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding has surfaced on Twitter. Kareena's response to the question, which also received a shoutout from her co-star Sonam Kapoor at the event, was slammed by some, who pointed out how 'embarrassing' and 'dumb' it sounded. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says biggest taboo for female actors was to get married: 'Now marital status doesn't affect your career')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip that has been shared on the microblogging site by an user, Kareena was asked about her views on feminism and whether she considers herself a feminist. She was seen in a promotional event of her film Veere Di Wedding which was released in 2018. Along with her on stage were actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, and producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When a reporter asked, "Kareena, I wanted to know what's your idea of feminism? What do you feel about the concept, and are you one (a feminist)?" the actor looked towards co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, who sat on her left, and paused for a moment before replying. Kareena said, "Well I believe in equality I won't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman. And, above all, I am a human being." Sonam who was seated right next to her, even cheered her on for the answer and said "woohoo!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The old clip garnered a lot of responses on Twitter, where many users slammed Kareena for her response. A person said, “The actresses of 2000s are some of the most idiotic, ignorant and insane people ever.” Another one said, "Dumb person is being asked and dumber person hyping at the back." A user said, "But I want to know why do we even ask these questions from these entertainers? We all know how intellectually dead they are and how their privileges speak for them, so why do we rot our brain cells by asking such questions from them?" A person also said, “When you're born with golden spoon , and you don't have to struggle to survive in industry, only then you can say that." One more person said, "Stop asking Bollywood figures serious questions please. I'm begging you I should not have to see this and deal with the insurmountable levels of cringe overtaking my body as I type this. I have died. I have literally died."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena, who has acted in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Jab We Met (2007), among many others, is working on her next, The Crew. The film also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and is backed by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena's upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's next. Meanwhile, Devotion of Suspect X, which marks Kareena's OTT debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is also expected to be out this year. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also star in Netflix project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON