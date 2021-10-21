Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn opens up about father Veeru Devgan's death, calls it ‘tough’

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to appear on Discovery’s adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. In the show, Ajay opens up about the death of his father Veeru Devgan, who was an action choreographer and was quite renowned for his stunt work. Veeru died in 2019 at the age of 77.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A promo of the episode was shared by Ajay on Instagram. Talking to Bear Grylls, while shooting the experience in the Indian Ocean, Ajay talked about losing his father and said, “It is tough losing your parents. Because in the first 20 years of your life, you don’t care for them. You think they are stupid. They don’t know anything. You know everything. And by the time you have children, you start realizing what a parent actually is or what they must have done. And sometimes it gets too late also."

He added, “He was suffering from Alzheimer's and a lot of injuries because of the stunts. He had to go through a glass once when he was young, and he had 45 stitches on his head because that time glass break was real glass break.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veeru passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27, 2019. He was a popular name in the industry and had worked in iconic films like Himmatwala (1983), Dilwale (1994), Shahenshaah (1988) among others. In 1992, Veeru bagged Best Action Director for his work in the film Phool Aur Kaante. He was also acknowledged with Lifetime Achievement Award by Zee Cine Awards in 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Ajay Devgn's post on dad Veeru Devgan makes Dharmendra emotional: 'Love you my son'

Before Ajay, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth were also seen joining Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness. In 2019, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured in an episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Ajay's episode will premiere on October 22 on Discovery Plus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, sports drama Maidaan and his directorial venture Mayday. He is also set to make his digital debut with Disney+Hotstar's web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.