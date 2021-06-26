Ajay Devgn's post on dad Veeru Devgan makes Dharmendra emotional: 'Love you my son'

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Friday to share a tribute for his late father, Veeru Devgan. Ajay shared a picture of them together and mentioned how he missed him.

"I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since," Ajay Devgn wrote in his post. Veeru died in May 2019 of cardiac arrest.

Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/k83fUjah2c — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 26, 2021





Replying to his tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra called Ajay his son and spoke about Veeru with affection. "Ajay, love you my son.Be happy healthy and strong . Your papa , was my most affectionate companion. He will always be remembered with great love and respect Folded hands Take care," he wrote.

Ajay also responded with love. "Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji," he wrote. Divya Dutta and Randeep Hooda also paid their respects to Veeru, who was a popular stunt director in Bollywood.

Veeru's fans also remembered him. "Happy Birthday Sir n miss too..... Indians never forget original bike stunt for #Phool aur Kante those are directed Sirji," wrote a fan. "Can understand this pain now , I lost my father-in-law who was my father in a lot of ways and I see my husband shattered every day," wrote another.

Two years ago, after Veeru's death, Ajay's wife, actor Kajol had also paid her respects to her father-in-law. Kajol shared a throwback picture with him from an event and wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Veeru in many films, had also penned an emotional note about him on his blog. He wrote, “The legendary action master and director, Khanna Saheb was conducting a dummy rehearsal for the scenario which involved Sunil Dutt Saheb the leading man of the film, being beaten up by the negative character of the village, and he was demonstrating the action on a stand in for the leading man. The negative character was beating the leading man with a thin whip like stick, and the leading man was taking it all in and not retaliating.”