Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgn with old pic: ‘Fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday paid tribute to his late father Veeru Devgn and called himself fortunate to have learnt from him. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Ajay shared an old picture with his father in which they are seen standing next to each other.

Ajay Devgn captioned the post, "Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour #GuruPurnima."

Reacting to the post, fans also showered him with love. A fan wrote, "Good advice to young generation." Another said, "He was mentor of you and all." A third wrote, "Love You Ajay Sir."

Last month, on the birth anniversary of his late father, Ajay had tweeted a picture with him. He had captioned it, "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since." Veeru died of a cardiac arrest in May 2019.

Replying to Ajay's tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra had said, "Ajay, love you my son.Be happy healthy and strong . Your papa , was my most affectionate companion. He will always be remembered with great love and respect. Take care." Ajay had responded, "Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji."

After Veeru's death, Ajay's wife, actor Kajol had paid tribute to her father-in-law. Sharing a throwback picture with him, she wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is slated to make his web series debut with the show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will also be seen in MayDay, Maidan, Thank God, RRR and Bhuj: The Pride of India.