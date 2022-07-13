Invites for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming baby shower go out to friends and family. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. She recently reached India and her family is reportedly throwing a grand baby shower for the actor. Ahead of the event, paparazzi spotted invites and gift hampers that were being sent out to their close ones. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor works out at home, lunches on bhindi in third trimester)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, staff members are seen carrying luxurious gift hampers, consisting of treats, chocolates and more, to a car. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sonam’s baby shower will take place on July 17, at her aunt Kavita Singh’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja at the same venue.

Earlier in June, Sonam and Anand had baby shower with their close friends and people in London. The couple stayed at their London home during most of Sonam's pregnancy. Her sister, film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, was also a part of Sonam’s baby shower in London. She shared some photos from the event, which included a performance by singer Leo Kalyan.

Before their baby shower, Sonam and Anand were on a ‘babymoon’ in Italy, where they enjoyed some quality time and fancy meals before the arrival of their baby. Sonam announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in March 2022 and is currently in her third trimester.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” Sonam and Anand shared in their pregnancy announcement post on social media. It also included pictures from their first maternity shoot.

Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

