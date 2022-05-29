IPL closing ceremony: Ranveer Singh dances to KGF 2 and RRR tracks, AR Rahman sings patriotic songs

Actor Ranveer Singh danced to several songs at the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Fan accounts shared videos online in which the actor danced to Naatu Naatu from RRR, Vaathi Coming from Master, Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela, Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do, Ghoomar from Padmaavat and also to songs from KGF Chapter 2 and Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer danced to songs representing the IPL teams. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh falls off laughing as he practises hook step of RRR song Naacho Naacho for IPL closing ceremony. Watch)

Musician AR Rahman was also part of the closing ceremony and performed patriotic songs representing each decade. He was also accompanied by singers Neeti Mohan and Mohit Chauhan. AR Rahman sang Maa Tujhe Salaam, Rang De Basanti, and Jai Ho among others.

During the Jai Ho performance, Ranveer joined AR Rahman, Neeti and others. He arrived on the stage and sat near AR Rahman. The actor also cheered as he moved around the stage. Actor Akshay Kumar was also part of the IPL closing ceremony. The IPL finale, between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, is taking place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahead of the final match, Neeti treated fans by sharing a behind the scenes video from her rehearsals with AR Rahman. In the video, she is seen rehearsing with Rahman and the team at the stadium. "Excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataiplStoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang," Neeti captioned the post.

Ranveer shared a short video of his dance preparation on Instagram. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20"

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a film directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt. The movie will be released in theatres in February of next year.

