Ira Khan celebrates birthday with pool time with Aamir Khan, Azad and mum Reena Dutta; boyfriend Nupur wishes her

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday. She had twin cake-cutting ceremonies, one with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, and another one with her parents and step-brother Azad Rao Khan. She also had a tiny pastry-cutting ceremony with her friend Danielle Pereira at midnight. Also read: Imran Khan makes rare appearance in cousin Ira Khan's Eid celebration pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nupur shared a few pictures to show a glimpse of her birthday celebration. He wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love." The first picture shows her blowing out the candles before cutting a cake and the second shows her chilling at a restaurant. The last romantic photo of the couple seems to be a throwback from one of their pool outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hazel Keech, who had acted in Ira's directorial debut, the play Medea, wished her in the comments section. She wrote, “Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved.” Many of their fans also wished her on the occasion.

A picture from Ira's another cake-cutting ceremony with her parents was also shared online. It shows her family celebrating her birthday after a pool session. While Ira is seen in a cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles, her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless, clapping for her. They seem to have stepped out of water just before the ceremony. Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta is seen on the right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ira also shared a short video on her Instagram Stories. It showed her cutting a pastry at midnight as her friend Danielle Pereira sang the birthday song for her.

Ira had made her directorial debut with a play named Medea, also featuring Hazel Keech. Currently, she has no plans of acting in films.

Aamir will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON