Ira Khan poses with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the snow, fan asks if they are doing Aamir Khan’s new film ‘Barfarosh’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are enjoying a snowy break in the mountains. Nupur took to Instagram to share pictures of their getaway and wrote, “My first snowfall ever, how cool is this. #snow #snowfall #travel #holiday.”

While some of the photos showed the couple posing, one image was of them taking a walk in a forest. One picture also showed Nupur doing a handstand in the snow.

Ira commented on the post, “What a cutiieee,” along with a bunch of heart emojis. Fans reacted as well. "Shooting for Aamir sir’s new movie? Barfarosh,” a person said, playing on the film title Sarfarosh and the word ‘barf’, which means snow in Hindi. “Just like a fairytale,” another fan wrote. “That’s a lovely place! Where is it?” a third user asked.

Last month, Ira celebrated Diwali with Nupur and his mother. He shared a picture of the three of them dressed in ethnic outfits and wrote, “Dressup, smile and say cheese #diwali #vibes #smile #happy.”

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram on Valentine’s week this year. In February, on the occasion of Promise Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Unlike Aamir, Ira has no inclination towards acting and is more interested in the process of direction. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. Her elder brother Junaid Khan was seen in a pivotal role in the drama too.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.