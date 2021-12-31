Ira Khan reacts to ‘is Aamir Khan your relative’ comment on Instagram: ‘This is new’. See here

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a series of pictures with her father on Instagram. On Friday, Ira shared a screenshot of an Instagram user asking if Aamir is her ‘relative.’

In the screenshot shared by her, one of her followers commented on her picture by asking, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another fan replied to the comment and pointed out, “They are father and daughter.” Reading these comments, another fan replied, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”

Another netizen joined the conversation and wrote: "Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie also. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally unrelated).”

Sharing the screenshot of the comments thread on her Instagram Stories, Ira wrote, “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

Ira Khan shares a screenshot. (Instagram)

These comments appeared to be on Ira's pictures with Aamir, from their Christmas celebration. Ira posted these pictures and captioned it, “Merry Christmas, Part 2. Bloopers in story!”

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. The former couple are also parents to son Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002.

