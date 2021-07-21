Ira Khan says she spoke to mom Reena Dutta about 'how I felt': 'I cry too much to have these conversations in person'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, on Wednesday said that she shared her feelings with her mother as a 'Pinky Promise to Me'. Recently, Ira had spoken her foundation, Agatsu Foundation's plan on a series of activities leading up to Self-Care Day. The activities are being dubbed as 'Pinky Promise to Me'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ira Khan shared a picture with Reena Dutta. The mother-daughter was seen travelling in a car when the picture was taken. In the photo, Ira is seen wearing a tank top with a scarf around her neck while Reena posed in all-black attire.

While Ira sat in the front seat, Reena sat in the back seat and they both smiled for the lens. She captioned the picture, "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person." She also added @agatsufoundation and #pinkypromisetome.

In another picture, she is seen speaking to a man sitting in a restaurant. She captioned the picture, "Be uncharted I asked a sweet man about his life and views on mental health."

She then shared a selfie and captioned it, "Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't always feel great, and sometimes it doesn't feel like anything at all. You feel like it was anticlimactic. But it's not supposed to be life changing. Most of the time...it's a little step. And at the end of the day... it's the little things. Right?" In both the pictures, she added the hashtags pinky promise to me and @agatsufoundation.

Ira established the foundation after her birthday, in May. Ira had elaborated on the aim of the foundation. "Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you."

It has been over a year since Ira voiced her struggle with mental health ailments. Ira has been talking about her fight with depression. Earlier, she had said that she was diagnosed with 'clinical depression' four years ago.

Ira does not want to follow her father to become an actor. With an inclination towards direction, she made her directorial debut two years ago. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.