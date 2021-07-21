Kriti Sanon had '5-6 kgs heavy belly' for Mimi, film's director says: 'With 2 kgs, she was walking like a tomboy'

Actor Kriti Sanon had a '5-6 kgs heavy belly' made for her character in Mimi as with two kilos weight she was 'walking like a tomboy', revealed director Laxman Utekar. Reacting to it, Kriti said that though she had the option of a foam belly she wanted the five-kilo belly as she 'wanted to feel that weight'.

In the film, Kriti Sanon essays the role of Mimi a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. The film is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

In an interview with Indian Express, Laxman said: “It (the film) is about a girl, full of life and dreams. But her life changes when she decides to become a surrogate. So, we had to work on her state of mind too because without knowing the pain, the process of how you feel during the pregnancy, the mental changes one goes through, it wouldn’t have been convincing on screen. We made three different bellies for Mimi (referring to Kriti). Normally a baby is around 2-2.5 kgs, for Mimi we had to make a 5-6 kgs heavy belly because with 2 kgs, she was walking like a tomboy...She could feel the pressure, the pain of the character. When I see the trailer, I can see it has translated so well.”

Kriti added, “Usually, in films, we use foam belly, which is lighter in weight. I had a choice. But I wanted them to give me 5 kgs belly because when I was walking, I wanted to feel that weight. It was helpful (to get the mannerism) but very exhausting.”

The upcoming film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, apart from Mimi, Kriti Sanon has several films in the lineup including Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with another unannounced project.