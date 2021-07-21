Chandni Chowk to Mehrauli: Karan Johar go for Dilli darshan with his ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh

If all goes well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani might just start its journey from Delhi. Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently in the Capital with actor Ranveer Singh scouting for probable locations for the shoot of his next directorial.

Johar took to Instagram to share a selfie moment with Singh from their Delhi trip, teasing that he is in town for his upcoming rom-com. “Rocky uska naam,” KJo wrote with the selfie, which he posted late on Tuesday.

While he refrained from divulging any more information about his visit, sources confirm that the stars are in the city to scout for locations.

“They explored areas in Bengali Market, Khan Market, Chandni Chowk for the recce. They also went looking at the location around Tolstoy House, and looked at an apartment near Noida. The celebs are also looking at a farmhouse in Mehrauli,” says a source.

Another insider shares that the talks are at a very initial stage, with no clarity on which locations are finalised as well as the duration of the shoot.

“The recce is still on. And if all goes well, the shooting is expected to start in November,” adds the insider.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the love story is slated to release in 2022.