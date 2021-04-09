Ira Khan shares fresh pictures, calls herself: 'Cutie little rebel princess'. See here

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, took to her Instagram on Friday and shared fresh pictures. She was seen enjoying in Rajasthan's Ranakpur with another person.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Cutie Little Rebel Princess #cuddles #nostalgia #timeflies #growingup #butnotreally #hi."

She has been giving a sneak peek of her life for a while now. Earlier in the day, Ira shared a picture of doing a handstand with the help of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She captioned it, "Getting there."

She had also shared a clip where she is seen jumping into a swimming pool. She captioned it, "My definition of a belly flop. I can't fall on purpose!! Frontwards, backwards, trust falls... none. Not happening. Nihal was so confused but trying to be nice Throwbackthursday."

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, she reposted a black-and-white picture of Nupur and herself gazing at each other. "Ready for the lockdown," she said, adding a heart emoji.

Earlier in 2021, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram. Ahead of Valentine's Day, she posted a picture with Nupur and wrote, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you..." Ira also shared photos of her celebration with him and a video of a bouquet that he made for her.

Though the daughter of an actor, Ira has said she isn't inclined towards a career in front of the camera. Last year she had directed a play, titled Medea, starring Hazel Keech.

“Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him," she had said in an interview with a leading daily.