Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's handstand on point in latest picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
- Ira Khan shared a new photo in which she nailed a handstand with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's help. See it here.
Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a fresh picture. She could be seen doing a handstand with the help of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Sharing it, she wrote, "Getting there."
Earlier, she had shared a clip near a swimming pool. She captioned it, "My definition of a belly flop. I can't fall on purpose!! Frontwards, backwards, trust falls... none. Not happening. Nihal was so confused but trying to be nice Throwbackthursday."
Ira has been sharing pictures with Nupur of late. Recently, she reposted a black-and-white selfie of the couple gazing at each other. "Ready for the lockdown," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.
Earlier this year, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ira shared a picture with Nupur and wrote, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you..." She also shared pictures of her celebration with him and a video of a bouquet of roses he made for her.
Ira has said she isn't interested in a career in front of the camera. She has directed a play, Medea, starring Hazel Keech in 2020.
In an interview with a leading daily, she had said, “Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him.”
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull: 'When they do something remarkable, chest swells further'
Ira has also been open about her fight against depression. On Instagram she had said, "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests."