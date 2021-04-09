IND USA
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship official on Instagram.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's handstand on point in latest picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

  • Ira Khan shared a new photo in which she nailed a handstand with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's help. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:07 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a fresh picture. She could be seen doing a handstand with the help of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Getting there."

Ira Khan does a perfect handstand with Nupur Shikhare's help.
Earlier, she had shared a clip near a swimming pool. She captioned it, "My definition of a belly flop. I can't fall on purpose!! Frontwards, backwards, trust falls... none. Not happening. Nihal was so confused but trying to be nice Throwbackthursday."

Ira Khan captioned her post, "My definition of a belly flop."
Ira has been sharing pictures with Nupur of late. Recently, she reposted a black-and-white selfie of the couple gazing at each other. "Ready for the lockdown," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ira shared a picture with Nupur and wrote, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you..." She also shared pictures of her celebration with him and a video of a bouquet of roses he made for her.

Ira has said she isn't interested in a career in front of the camera. She has directed a play, Medea, starring Hazel Keech in 2020.

In an interview with a leading daily, she had said, “Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him.”

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull: 'When they do something remarkable, chest swells further'

Ira has also been open about her fight against depression. On Instagram she had said, "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests."

