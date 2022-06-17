Ira Khan shares 'matching robes' selfie with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare from date night. See pic

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, featuring her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Thursday, Ira shared a picture from their date night. In the picture, the happy couple was seen twinning in bathrobes. Also Read: Ira Khan celebrates second anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with a bunch of romantic pics. See here

In the photo that Ira shared, Nupur is seen wearing a grey bathrobe, while Ira poses wearing a pink one. On the picture, she wrote, “Matching robes. #datenight.”

Ira Khan shares a pic with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Earlier this month, Ira and Nupur celebrated their second anniversary. Ira shared a bunch of their pictures along with a heartfelt note for Nupur. She wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Reacting to Ira's post, Nupur commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

The couple made their relationship official last year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” Also Read: Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gives her a kiss in Sunday-special post, fans shower love on ‘simple’ couple

They have been sharing posts featuring each other on the social media. They also share a close bond with each other's families. Ira spent her Diwali with Nupur and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur had travelled together to Germany ahead of Christmas.

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She, however, has an interest in direction and directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan in a pivotal part and Hazel Keech in the titular role.

