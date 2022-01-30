Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gives her a kiss in Sunday-special post, fans shower love on ‘simple’ couple

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare posed in new pictures giving fans glimpses of their weekend. Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared a few loved-up photos - Ira can be seen posing in a saree.

In the first picture, Nupur Shikhare wrapped his arms around Ira Khan and planted a kiss on her cheek. Ira was seen smiling as she held his hand. In the next photo, the duo stood side by side holding each other.

In the photos, Ira wore a blue saree with a red border and paired it with a cropped black sleeveless top. She wore jewellery and also a red bindi on her forehead.

Nupur opted for a navy blue T-shirt and black pants. Sharing the post, Nupur captioned it, "Dressed up Sunday (red and blue heart emojis). @khan.ira Hi (kissing face and red heart emoji). #sunday #mood."

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with praises. A fried of Ira wrote, "Ati sundar (very beautiful)." Nupur responded, "Hain na (Isn't it so)?" The fan replied, "Totally."

Many of them also dropped comments like 'awwwie such a cutie couple', 'most beautiful couple', 'lovely couple' and 'she is so pretty. 1 no jodi (couple)'. A user also said, "So beautiful, so simple that's why you both are unique."

For the last two weeks, Ira has been sharing photos on Instagram of herself draped in sarees. Last week, Ira wore a saree she borrowed from Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare. Sharing photos, she had captioned the post, "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags!...#sareesunday #saree #weekend #cotton #sunday #dressup #calvinklein #secondhandfashion."

Earlier, she had worn her mother Reena Dutta's saree and posted photos. She had written, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets, that way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree....#saree #calcutta #sareesunday #sunday #dressup."

Last year, Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram. They have been sharing posts featuring each other on the social media platform. They also share a close bond with each other's families. Ira spent her Diwali with Nupur and Pritam while Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur had travelled to Germany together ahead of Christmas.

