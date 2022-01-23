Ira Khan decks up in boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's mom’s saree, fans call her ‘stunning’. See pics

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, draped a saree of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's mother Pritam Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, Ira gave a glimpse of herself while posing with Pritam and Nupur.

In the first picture, Ira Khan posed in a white saree, paired it with a dark pink blouse, wore large earrings and tied her hair up. In the next photo, Nupur hugged Ira as they smiled for the camera.

The last photo featured the duo along with Pritam. Here, Ira kept her hair loose and carried a handbag. Nupur wore a light blue coloured shirt with blue denims. Pritam wore white and pink ethnic wear and held a bag.

Sharing the post, Ira captioned it, "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags!...#sareesunday #saree #weekend #cotton #sunday #dressup #calvinklein #secondhandfashion." Reacting to the post, Nupur dropped red heart emojis. Pritam too posted several emojis including hugging face, heart eyes and red heart.

Fans reacted taking to the comment section. A person wrote, "Wow that's a stunning look." A fan also commented, "Stunning and beautiful." "Beautiful moments," said another person. A few of them also called Ira 'gorgeous', 'quite quite lovely' and 'so cute'. A fan also wrote, "You look so pretty."

Last week, Ira had shared pictures as she wore her mother Reena's grey saree and paired it with white boots. She had captioned her post, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets. That way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree....#saree #calcutta #sareesunday #sunday #dressup."

Also Read | Ira Khan styles mom Reena Dutta’s saree with boots, says she plans to ‘raid’ more closets. See pics

Earlier this month, Ira had posed in matching off-white winter wear and shared photos on Instagram. "I love matching clothes! I never understood the hype before. They're so fun. But I don't know how to arrange it in my closet. The top and pant get separated and that bugs me. I tried putting both on a hanger. But it's a lot of effort to fit the pant into the top and hang it together. Any tips?...#matching #comfy #docmartens #newwardrobe," she had written along with the post.

Last year, Ira had travelled to Germany with Nupur, where they were also joined by Aamir Khan for Christmas celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON