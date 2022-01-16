Ira Khan styles mom Reena Dutta’s saree with boots, says she plans to ‘raid’ more closets. See pics

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, on Sunday shared her pictures wearing her mother's saree. Taking to Instagram, Ira dropped a post giving her fans glimpses of her ethnic wear.

In the pictures, Iran Khan wore a printed and paired it with a black sleeveless crop top. She kept her hair loose, wore earrings, a wristwatch and opted for white boots. Ira also carried an olive-green handbag as she posed outdoors smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Ira captioned it, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets (smiling face emoji) that way I don't even need a place in my closet for them (see-no-evil monkey emoji)."

She also added, "This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree....#saree #calcutta #sareesunday #sunday #dressup." Reacting to the post, actor Vijay Varma dropped red heart emojis.

Aamir Khan and Reena got divorced in 2002. They are also parents to son Junaid Khan, Ira's brother. Last year, Ira on Instagram Stories had shared her thoughts on her parents making sacrifices for her.

She had said, "Past few years I've felt like my mom and all parents seem to have to give up on a lot for their kids. I don't know if I could really do that for anyone. I must have ruined so many holidays for my mom and my dad. Like you can't do anything. You have to take your child everywhere with you which is fine but then there are so many things you can't do because you've to look after them."

Ira does not want to follow in Aamir's footsteps to become an actor. Earlier, she made her directorial debut of sorts in 2019, with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It featured Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Also Read | Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gets message from her admirer asking not to touch her. Watch his hilarious reaction

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON