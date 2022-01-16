Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare gets message from her admirer asking not to touch her. Watch his hilarious reaction

Nupur Shikhare shared a hilarious video in response to a direct message he got on Instagram from an admirer of his girlfriend Ira Khan. It said, “Ira is my love, don’t touch.”

The video, set to MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This, showed Nupur sitting on a couch and looking at his phone when he came across the text. He looked at Ira, who was working some distance away, and walked up to her. He poked her with a finger and left. He returned to give her a kiss.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Nupur used the lyrics of U Can’t Touch This and added hashtags such as ‘weekend’, ‘mood’ and ‘fun’. Singer Akasa Singh commented, “This is so cute.” Many others dropped laughing emojis, with one calling it an ‘epic reply’. “Hammered it,” another wrote.

Last year, Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram. On Promise Day, which is a part of Valentine’s week, she shared photos with him and captioned them, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Since then, they have often indulged in PDA on social media. On Ira’s most recent Instagram post, which featured pictures of her posing in colour-coordinate clothes, Nupur commented, “Hi. I love you… Ok bye.” They also frequently dedicate mushy posts to each other.

Nupur and Ira also seem to have bonded with each other’s families. While she spent Diwali with him and his mother Pritam Shikhare, her father Aamir Khan joined the couple’s Christmas celebrations.

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She, however, has an interest in direction and directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan in a pivotal part and Hazel Keech in the titular role.

