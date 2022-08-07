Ira Khan promotes dad Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, shares a new pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan extended her support for the actor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. Ahead of the film release, Ira shared a happy picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She added the Laal Singh Chaddha’s romantic song Main Ki Karaan to her post. (Also read: Aamir Khan regrets not spending enough time with kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan)

In the picture, Ira Khan and Nupur twinned in black outfits. While Ira wore a sheer top with a black bralette, her boyfriend opted for a black t-shirt. Both of them paired their outfits with black pants as Nupur placed his hand around Ira’s waist for the camera. Sharing the picture, Ira gave a shoutout to Aamir’s film and wrote, “Hey @nupur_shikhare #laalsinghchaddha.”

Ira and Nupur have been dating for over two years now as they marked their second anniversary in June this year. They keep sharing glimpses of their life with each other on social media. In the latest, they were spotted spending time with Ira’s grandmother Zeenat Hussain (Aamir Khan's mother).

Aamir who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha after three-and-a-half year-long break, held a special screening of the film on Friday. While the entire film team, except Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, attended the event, the actor’s son Junaid Khan also made a rare appearance.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' iconic film Forrest Gump. It shows Aamir's character at various stages of his life. In the film, while Kareena plays the role of his childhood sweetheart, Mona appears as his mother. It also has Naga Chaitanya, who will mark his Bollywood debut.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It will be released worldwide in theatres on 11 August 2022. Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which failed massively at the box office.

