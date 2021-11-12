Irrfan Khan’s son Babil gives a peek into Nashik farmhouse in new photoshoot, reveals emotional bond with the location

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, posed for a photoshoot at their farmhouse in Nashik. He also revealed the sentimental reason why he chose the location for his shoot.

“The farmhouse is a special place for my family. It is that one abode of rest my father returned to whenever he needed to unwind. I feel his presence strongly around the area. This is why I chose it to be my place of shoot as well,” he said.

Photographer Shivaji Sen captured Babil’s many moods around the scenic farmhouse, while Isha Bhansali was the stylist for the shoot. Babil said that Shivaji did a ‘wonderful job’ and added, “We spoke a lot about what I wanted to get out and I think the results are at par with all that we thought of achieving.”

Babil, who was studying at the University of Westminster, dropped out of college recently to focus on his acting career. He will make his debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala opposite Triptii Dimri. The film, which will be out on Netflix, is being produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

Even before the release of his first film, Babil has already signed his second project as well. While it is known that the film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri, other details have been kept under wraps.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shoojit had said that by working with Babil, they were staying connected to Irrfan. “Our whole thing was that we did not want to detach after Irrfan left. We just wanted to, so that we are still in touch… Babil is a young boy, we have seen him really small, when he was growing up, and Irrfan was always worried about him and what he was going to do. But now, we are in touch with him, we are going to work,” he had said.

