Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a glimpse of their decked-up home on Diwali, poses with Sutapa Sikdar

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to Instagram to wish everyone on Diwali. He shared pictures in which he and his mother, writer Sutapa Sikdar, posed inside their decked-up home. “Happy Diwali,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

A framed photograph of Irrfan hung behind Babil and Sutapa. The wall was decorated with ceramic plates with different patterns. A plant in the back was decked up with lights.

Many wished the Khans. Actor Celina Jaitly dropped a heart emoji on the post. Fans also showered love. “Sweetest duo. May you be blessed,” one wrote. Another pointed out the similarity between Babil and Irrfan’s poses; they both had folded hands. “Can’t help but notice the pose,” the fan wrote. +

Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil has earlier talked about going into ‘deep depression’ after his father’s death.

Babil will soon make his acting debut with the Netflix original film Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt and co-starring Triptii Dimri. He has also signed his second film, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shoojit had said that working with Babil was their way of being ‘in touch’ with Irrfan. “Our whole thing was that we did not want to detach after Irrfan left. We just wanted to, so that we are still in touch… Babil is a young boy, we have seen him really small, when he was growing up, and Irrfan was always worried about him and what he was going to do. But now, we are in touch with him, we are going to work,” he had said.

“Babil is still quite young and he has a long way to go but somehow, it feels quite good that we are still in touch with Irrfan,” he had added.