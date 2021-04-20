Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals why he no longer shares memories of his father on Instagram
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals why he no longer shares memories of his father on Instagram

Babil explains why he stopped sharing pictures and videos of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan. Babil said many accused him of using Irrfan's name to promote himself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has revealed that he stopped sharing memories of his late father as many accused him of using Irrfan to promote himself. Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala and has already completed one shooting schedule.

An Instagram user had asked Babil, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir?" Babil responded with, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."

He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ajay Devgn wishes Nysa on her birthday amid 'stressful times'. See pic

Anushka-Virat return to Mumbai with Vamika, fans call them a cute couple

Abhishek's reply to Oprah when she asked Aishwarya why she never kissed onscreen

When Kangana joined Shah Rukh Khan to support Kolkata Knight Riders, See pics
A screenshot of Babil's post.

Babil shared a screenshot of his comment section on Instagram Stories and wrote, "For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him."

Irrfan died on April 29 last year, after two years of battling neuroendocrine tumour. Babil often shared unseen pictures of the actor and his private moments with family. He also shared anecdotes from their life, treating Irrfan's fans to memories of the Angrezi Medium actor.

Sharing a glimpse of his debut, Babil wrote last week, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "\From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Amitabh Bachchan has also extended his best wishes for Babil's debut. He wrote, "Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well .."

Also read: Amitabh lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug

Posting a news article about the same, Babil wrote, "This is beyond comprehension tilni @tripti dimri ready to light up your souls again and i am so grateful for this collaboration. @kans26 @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms @swastikamukherjeel3."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rip irrfan khan irrfan khan photo irrfan khan son babil

Related Stories

bollywood

Seema Pahwa under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 06:39 AM IST
bollywood

Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar, says she had 'the most amazing soul'

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 06:36 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP