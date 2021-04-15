Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for 'kadak launda' Babil: 'He cries in front of everyone, not secretly'
Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for 'kadak launda' Babil: 'He cries in front of everyone, not secretly'

Sutapa Sikdar wrote that her son Babil is a strong man who does not shy away from hiding his emotions. Read her post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Babil wrote ‘bad poetry’ for mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Thursday penned an emotional note for her son Babil. Taking to Instagram, Sutapa shared a post in which Babil can be seen crying, and wrote that her son is a 'strong man' who does not shy away from hiding his emotions.

The picture is from an awards show where he broke down as the host announced that Irrfan had won the Best Actor award his last release, Angrezi Medium. She wrote in Hindi, "Bada kadak launda hai, vo chup chup ke nahi sabke saamne zor zor rota hai vo, bada kadak launda hai, baap ke yaadon ko sametta hai naazuk ungliyon se bikherata hai unhen khushboo ki tarah... (He is a very strong man. He cries in front of everyone, not secretly. He is a very strong man. He gathers the memories of his father with delicate fingers, spreads them like a fragrance)."

Sutapa didn't accompany him to the award show but she had helped Babil with his outfit for the event. During their conversation, Sutapa asserted that she wanted to attend the event but wouldn't accompany him. After Babil asked her the reason, she said, "No, I can't face people." Babil gave her a hug and shared the video writing, "Mamma dressing me up."

Babil recently accepted honours on behalf of his father at the Filmfare awards. He said on stage that he hadn't prepared a speech for the occasion, but thanked the film industry for welcoming him with 'open arms'. Subsequently, Babil announced in a social media post that he would be making his acting debut opposite Tripti Dimri in a Netflix film called Qala, which is currently in production.

