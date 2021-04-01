Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens ‘bad poetry’ for mother Sutapa, she writes: ‘Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared a heartfelt note after her son Babil penned a ‘bad poetry’ for her as well as had a heartwarming and sweet surprise in store. Taking to Instagram, Sutapa on Wednesday gave a glimpse of how Babil had made arrangements to make her comfortable ahead of her arrival in Mumbai.

Sutapa wrote, "Love you babiluuu.. Scared of covid yet bound by love when you drive nonstop from Jaipur to Mumbai in sixteen hours. Yes my driver could have been a formula 1aspirant.rushing to crash you enter the room and tears flow. Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise.god in small details. Bad poetry was awesome!! #gratitude #sonslikedaughters #betasahiparaobetibachao."

In one of the series of photos, Sutapa showed Babil’s handwritten note pasted on a screen above a typewriter. The note reads, “I have to figure out how to fix this. Put for inspiration! Also, your tea-kettle has been refilled with water.”

Another picture shows a hand-written poem penned by Babil for Sutapa captioned, “#Bad Poetry”. “I will. Sare the dreams you gave up to raise me. Remember every ambition that you let go so I could live mine. Hold your pain in the storm that birthed me. For every stitch of cloth that you rubbed clean so I could be beautiful…,” read a part of the letter.

In another picture, a small note is seen stuck on a door of a room that reads, "don't enter the room before mom arrives" in Hindi. In two other photos, a room is seen decorated with bulb lights string, television and books.

Recently, Babil attended an award show without his mother and accepted the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Irrfan's last release, Angrezi Medium. He had shared a video that showed his mother helping him with his outfit for the event.

As they were having a conversation, Sutapa confessed that she wished she could attend the event but wouldn't accompany him. When Babil asked her the reason, she said, "No, I can't face people." Babil immediately gave her a hug and sharing the video said, "Mamma dressing me up."

