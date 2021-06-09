Irrfan's son Babil Khan says he won't restrict himself to one passion, teases original music

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Thursday said that he will not restrict himself to one passion. Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a video of himself, mixing tracks, which he said that he completed in five minutes.

He captioned his post, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; i hope to communicate. all."

Reacting to the post, fans appreciated him and poured their love. A fan asked, "achha what about dance??, do you like it?" to which Babil replied with "love". Another commented, "sounds beautiful babil" while a third fan wrote, "wow...!! And its good Babil you are not restricting urself!!"

Recently, Babil had shared his opinion on method acting, calling it unnecessary. A fan had asked him about his views and Babil had said, "Bro I don't think I have the authority of intellect to speak on this matter but my approach is to understand the character through your own perception of personality and then live that character in the moment of action and reaction during the scene. To bring the character home with you is unnecessary sacrifice because I truly believe that acting ke bahar bhi zindagi hai our us zindagi ko jeene ke biger aap acting nahi kar sakte. And sach bataoun toh, I think it is the same thing as gadhe ki mehnat, ghode ki nahi (There is a life outside acting and to act well, you have to live that life. And to tell you the truth, I think it is the same thing as a donkey working unnecessarily hard while the horse does not)."

Meanwhile, Babil will soon make his acting debut opposite Triptii Dimri with the Netflix film Qala. The project is helmed by Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz.