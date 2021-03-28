Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has revealed several journalists asked him if he was high at an awards event held on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Babil spent some time in getting ready for the award event.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has penned a note about his experience at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday. The aspiring actor claimed he was asked by as many as seven journalists if he was high.

Babil took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote, "Just wanted to share with yall that i attentended the filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if i was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because i have been pure natural since i left universiy. really good job . you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like i was high. thank you so much for that. i will use that look and make millions in bollywood."

Babil shared a note on his Instagram Stories.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gulshan Grover: Priyanka Chopra Jonas being questioned about her credentials for announcing Oscar noms was incorrect

Holi 2021 Bollywood playlist: From 50s to 2020s, a song from each decade

Kangana shoots an action sequence 'in almost 50 degrees' for Tejas

AR Rahman trolls anchor for speaking in Hindi at 99 Songs event, walks off stage

Babil had attended the ceremony to accept two awards on behalf of his father. Irrfan won two trophies -- one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his film Angrezi Medium, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Babil had even shared several glimpses of how he spent a lot of time getting ready for the evening. A video shared on his Instagram Stories showed him rubbing concealer on his face with a face massager, as his mom Sutapa Sikdar stood by his side. He also shared pictures of a hair stylist tending to his hair.

Here's how Babil prepped for the awards night.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana meets Irrfan’s son Babil for first time, dedicates a poem to late actor

Babil, who wants to become an actor, recently revealed that him and his younger brother Ayaan are working on a new music album to take the legacy of their late father forward.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan son irrfan khan son babil filmfare awards irrfan khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she poses with Nick Jonas for a selfie

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:56 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP