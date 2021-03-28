Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has penned a note about his experience at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday. The aspiring actor claimed he was asked by as many as seven journalists if he was high.

Babil took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote, "Just wanted to share with yall that i attentended the filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if i was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because i have been pure natural since i left universiy. really good job . you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like i was high. thank you so much for that. i will use that look and make millions in bollywood."

Babil shared a note on his Instagram Stories.

Babil had attended the ceremony to accept two awards on behalf of his father. Irrfan won two trophies -- one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his film Angrezi Medium, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Babil had even shared several glimpses of how he spent a lot of time getting ready for the evening. A video shared on his Instagram Stories showed him rubbing concealer on his face with a face massager, as his mom Sutapa Sikdar stood by his side. He also shared pictures of a hair stylist tending to his hair.

Here's how Babil prepped for the awards night.

Babil, who wants to become an actor, recently revealed that him and his younger brother Ayaan are working on a new music album to take the legacy of their late father forward.