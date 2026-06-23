Is Alia Bhatt trying to win back trolls? Her India’s Got Latent appearance suggests so

Before the concept of "crowd work" became wildly popular in India, making average speakers call themselves comedians, self-deprecating humour had long been a go-to tool for comics to break the ice with audiences. It helps them level with the crowd while standing on a podium, encouraging people to let their guards down. How else will a room full of adults accept a dangerously witty person who can see through them?

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on India's Got Latent 2.

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It has been a while since actors began borrowing this handbook from comedians to win over audiences and come across as relatable. Alia Bhatt's recent appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 evoked a similar sentiment.

Why is Alia Bhatt a staple target of trolls?

Alia has been a troll-favourite for well over a decade. It all began when she failed to correctly name the President of India during her first appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013. And let's be honest—it never really stopped after that.

Karan Johar's constant promotion of Alia and his repeated endorsements of her talent have also backfired in some ways, reinforcing the perception that she has enjoyed immense backing and privilege since the beginning of her career.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Alia managed to keep these trolls' credibility at bay through her performances. Films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased her acting range and gave audiences enough reason to look beyond the noise. How Jigra's failure gave a licence to trolls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Alia managed to keep these trolls' credibility at bay through her performances. Films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased her acting range and gave audiences enough reason to look beyond the noise. How Jigra's failure gave a licence to trolls {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But something shifted after Jigra failed to perform at the box office. The film's underwhelming run seemed to give trolls a licence of sorts to target every aspect of her public persona. While Alia had previously headlined films such as Highway, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, those projects enjoyed both critical acclaim and commercial success. Jigra, touted as her first major Hindi action film, failed to deliver despite the hype. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But something shifted after Jigra failed to perform at the box office. The film's underwhelming run seemed to give trolls a licence of sorts to target every aspect of her public persona. While Alia had previously headlined films such as Highway, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, those projects enjoyed both critical acclaim and commercial success. Jigra, touted as her first major Hindi action film, failed to deliver despite the hype. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since it was another Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt collaboration, trolls found the perfect opportunity to revive debates about nepotism and privilege. The discourse soon expanded beyond the film itself. What followed was Alia being trolled for everything from her interviews to her red-carpet appearances, particularly during the recent Cannes Film Festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since it was another Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt collaboration, trolls found the perfect opportunity to revive debates about nepotism and privilege. The discourse soon expanded beyond the film itself. What followed was Alia being trolled for everything from her interviews to her red-carpet appearances, particularly during the recent Cannes Film Festival. {{/usCountry}}

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What seems to be happening now is that online toxicity is spilling into her professional life, directly affecting the reception of her projects and how audiences perceive Alia and her films. The mixed reactions to the Alpha trailer appeared to reflect that trend. This is once again a film dominated by Alia's presence, although it also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Being part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, the stakes are also significantly higher here.

When Alia converted trolling into a pop-culture moment with AIB

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The last time she faced massive trolling was shortly after her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, following the infamous Koffee With Karan episode. At that time, instead of hiding from the criticism, she leaned into it.

She collaborated with AIB for the parody video, 'Alia Bhatt – Genius of the Year'. In the sketch, Alia laughed at herself and openly mocked her public image and her IQ. Even her father, Mahesh Bhatt, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, joined in on the joke. The video also spoofed Taare Zameen Par, with Alia comparing herself to Darsheel Safary's character.

The idea was simple -- roast yourself before anyone else can. It succeeded. Audiences weren't laughing at Alia; they were laughing with her. In doing so, she found a way to win people back, and the video quickly became a pop-culture moment.

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Alia trying to win back trolls

Now, as Alia finds herself caught in another cycle of online criticism, she appears to be turning the page. She appeared on a show — India's Got Latent 2 — that invites guests to judge contestants, only to be judged themselves and become the subjects of jokes and criticism. The show thrives on quick-witted jabs, and naturally, Alia was not spared.

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Alia understood the assignment

Throughout the episode, she was warm towards the contestants, hugging them, encouraging them, dancing with them, and fully participating rather than resisting. Most importantly, she laughed at herself. She admitted that she felt intimidated by Avinash Agarwal, who roasted her 'Donald Trump' style, but nevertheless, she laughed.

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And it worked. While some continued to target her online, a section of viewers praised her humility, relatability, and willingness to laugh along. It felt reminiscent of the strategy that worked for her a decade ago. Whether this will ultimately translate into goodwill for Alpha remains to be seen. But it shows how Alia understands she cannot fight every troll, so instead she chooses to become part of the joke and, in doing so, takes control of the narrative.

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