Is Bhooth Bangla hit or flop? As Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses 200 crore; its box office fate decoded

Akshay Kumar is having another good run at the box office currently, after a brief period that saw his films failing to hit the mark. After a spate of critically praised and commercially successful films, the actor reunited with director Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film, which released on April 17, has since grossed ₹200 crore worldwide, making it the actor’s 12th film to reach the mark. But even as the film continues to mint money, the question is whether it is already a box office success. We take a look!

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Akshay Kumar stars in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.((Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar))

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In 13 days at the ticket window, Bhooth Bangla has earned ₹124.50 crore net ( ₹147.90 crore gross) in India. This includes a strong opening weekend, during which the film collected ₹58 crore, and an impressive second weekend, during which it brought in ₹27 crore. The film should see some increase in collections over the third weekend, but new releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji may hurt its chances. Overseas, the film has not been as big a success, but it has still earned $5.6 million. This has taken the film’s worldwide gross to a neat ₹200 crore.

This makes Bhooth Bangla only the third Hindi film and the sixth Indian film overall to cross this milestone in 2026.

Is Bhooth Bangla already a hit?

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla was reportedly produced on a budget of just over ₹ 100 crore. Including marketing and promotional costs, its landing cost is around ₹120 crore, as per trade insiders. This means the Priyadarshan directorial needed to cross this amount in net box-office collections to be considered profitable. Bhooth Bangla surpassed this mark in 12 days. According to trade insiders, it is expected to cross ₹150 crore net in India by the end of its run. Globally, its gross collections are expected to be over ₹250 crore, and its net collections around ₹180 crore. This means that Bhooth Bangla will end up as a clean hit, though not a superhit or blockbuster, given its landing cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla was reportedly produced on a budget of just over ₹ 100 crore. Including marketing and promotional costs, its landing cost is around ₹120 crore, as per trade insiders. This means the Priyadarshan directorial needed to cross this amount in net box-office collections to be considered profitable. Bhooth Bangla surpassed this mark in 12 days. According to trade insiders, it is expected to cross ₹150 crore net in India by the end of its run. Globally, its gross collections are expected to be over ₹250 crore, and its net collections around ₹180 crore. This means that Bhooth Bangla will end up as a clean hit, though not a superhit or blockbuster, given its landing cost. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla is also among the highest-grossing horror comedies in Indian cinema. It has already entered the top 5. As of Thursday (April 30), it is behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), and The Raja Saab ( ₹208 crore). in the list of the highest-grossing horror comedies from Indian cinema. The film should overtake Prabhas’ The RajaSaab by Friday. It should aim to enter the top 3, but the collections of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may just be beyond its grasp.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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