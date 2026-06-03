Is Cocktail 2 a lesbian love story? Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna blame Shahid Kapoor for the rumours

For quite some time, rumours have been swirling around Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, with many people assuming that the film revolves around a lesbian love story. Now, the makers have clarified that the film does not revolve around such a plot.

Not a lesbian love story

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon during the trailer launch of Cocktail 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday.(PTI)

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At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, the entire cast and crew came together to introduce the project. During the event, the lead actors, along with the film's director and producer, dismissed rumours that Rashmika and Kriti play a romantic couple in the film.

Producer Dinesh Vijan categorically stated that Cocktail 2 is not a lesbian romance, while director Homi Adajania shed light on how the speculation began and eventually snowballed into a widespread rumour.

During the trailer launch, Rashmika was asked about speculation linking her and Kriti as a couple.

Responding to the question, Kriti suggested that the rumours seemed to be originating from a single source and playfully looked at Shahid, saying, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only.” Rashmika was seen agreeing with Kriti.

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{{^usCountry}} To this, Shahid joked, “I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours? (Where are these rumours coming from?)" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, Shahid joked, “I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours? (Where are these rumours coming from?)" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, director Homi Adajania explained, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, director Homi Adajania explained, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here, producer Dinesh Vijan clarified, “So guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein.(There's old love, new love, and then there's this Luv (Ranjan). That's it. There isn't anyone else's love story in this film).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, producer Dinesh Vijan clarified, “So guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein.(There's old love, new love, and then there's this Luv (Ranjan). That's it. There isn't anyone else's love story in this film).” {{/usCountry}}

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About Cocktail 2

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into the tangled dynamics between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and setting the stage for a relationship drama filled with love, conflict and complicated choices.

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While Shahid and Rashmika’s characters seem to share a romantic bond, Kriti appears to play his friend who slowly begins to fall for him. Her growing feelings add a new layer of emotional conflict, turning the trio’s relationship into a tangled web of love, friendship and heartbreak.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The first part became a cult favourite over the years, especially for its music, characters and modern relationship drama. However, some time back, Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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